Schools honor International Pronouns Day

On Oct. 18, the third Wednesday of the month, members of the LGBTQ+ community celebrated International Pronouns Day. Here’s what colleges and universities did.

“The goal of International Pronouns Day is to promote the respect, sharing, and education of personal pronouns,” Columbia University wrote on the description for its International Pronouns Day presentation.

“This presentation will raise awareness about the use of gender pronouns and how we can continue building a gender-inclusive campus at CUIMC,” Columbia wrote.

As part of its tribute to the LGBTQ+ holiday, the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University announced its signature on the Gender Identity Bill of Rights for the Veterinary Profession.

The statement affirms the LGBTQ+ community’s “rights” to identity, pronouns, and gender expression.

Other schools have held or plan to hold pronoun events too, with other trinkets to accompany them. For example:

The University of California at San Francisco held an event to discuss “referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves.” Binghamton University plans to host a similar event on Oct. 21.

UCLA Fielding School of Public Health passed around free pronoun buttons with one’s pronouns on them.

Old Dominion University distributed t-shirts during another pronouns event.

All institutions mentioned were contacted for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.