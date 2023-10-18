NYU student owns up to ripping down posters of Israeli hostages, blames actions on being a 'brown woman'

A New York University student has apologized after being caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

After video circulated on social media showing Yazmeen Deyhimi and one other individual brazenly tearing down the flyers, Deyhimi admitted to being one of the perpetrators and apologized in a since-deleted Instagram post, blaming her actions on “misplaced anger” and difficulty knowing her “place as a biracial brown woman, especially during these highly volatile times.”

“I have felt more and more frustrated about the time we currently find ourselves in, and that misplaced anger into actions that are not an accurate representation of who I am as a person,” Deyhimi wrote.

“In this age of social media and digital footprint, these moments of anger are selfish and self-absorbed, and not reflective of who I am as a person or who my family had raised me to be.”

She closed her statement by insisting she ‘unequivocally’ stands against terrorism and ‘hope[s] the hostages are freed.’





HORRIFYING- NYU students walking around campus removing posters featuring missing Israelis being held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.



”I actually do appreciate apologies,” commented Townhall Political Editor Guy Benson. “I’d also like to know why, specifically, she channeled her ‘frustration as a biracial brown woman in these volatile times’ into…ripping down posters of innocent Jews being held hostage by the terrorists she purports to condemn in the apology.”





