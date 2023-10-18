Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

NYU student owns up to ripping down posters of Israeli hostages, blames actions on being a 'brown woman'

'I have felt more and more frustrated about the time we currently find ourselves in, and that misplaced anger into actions that are not an accurate representation of who I am as a person,' she said.

Trending
1
Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding
By William Biagini  '24
2
Trans professor trying to 'build a better world' wants 'excrement' Jews to 'rot in hell…
By Campus Reform 
3
Pro-Hamas Stanford lecturer who allegedly rounded up Jews in class radicalized Colin Ka…
By Campus Reform 
4
IN THE NEWS: Report reveals identities, contact info of Columbia University's pro-Hamas…
By Campus Reform 
5
College 'disinformation' centers suddenly silent as Hamas propaganda takes over social …
By Jack  Roberts 
6
TikTok star sets record straight after fellow Cornell students try to get her expelled …
By Hannah Lalgie 
Campus Reform
October 18, 2023, 1:02 pm ET

A New York University student has apologized after being caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

After video circulated on social media showing Yazmeen Deyhimi and one other individual brazenly tearing down the flyers, Deyhimi admitted to being one of the perpetrators and apologized in a since-deleted Instagram post, blaming her actions on “misplaced anger” and difficulty knowing her “place as a biracial brown woman, especially during these highly volatile times.”

“I have felt more and more frustrated about the time we currently find ourselves in, and that misplaced anger into actions that are not an accurate representation of who I am as a person,” Deyhimi wrote.

“In this age of social media and digital footprint, these moments of anger are selfish and self-absorbed, and not reflective of who I am as a person or who my family had raised me to be.”

She closed her statement by insisting she ‘unequivocally’ stands against terrorism and ‘hope[s] the hostages are freed.’



”I actually do appreciate apologies,” commented Townhall Political Editor Guy Benson. “I’d also like to know why, specifically, she channeled her ‘frustration as a biracial brown woman in these volatile times’ into…ripping down posters of innocent Jews being held hostage by the terrorists she purports to condemn in the apology.”



A representative for the Anti-Defamation League confirmed to the New York Post that “one of the participants was part of an ADL high school level summer internship in 2019,” which aligns with Deyhimi’s LinkedIn profile.

The other woman in the video has been reportedly identified as Hafiza Khalique, who the New York Post reports as being a “freshman at the university who serves as a Muslim Youth Leadership Council member at Advocates for Youth.”

Share this article

More articles like this