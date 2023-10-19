More billionaires cut ties with Ivy League schools over anti-Semitism

Several more billionaires have cut ties with Ivy League universities over their responses to the pro-Palestine rallies and sympathies on campus following the Oct. 7 terror attacks against Israelis by Hamas.

Ronald Lauder– heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics empire, said he would reconsider his relationship with the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) because of its lax response to anti-Semitism. Israeli business magnate Idan Ofer and Victoria’s Secret founder Leslie “Les” Wexner also announced they would be pulling donations in response to President Claudine Gay’s poor response to the joint statement from over 30 student groups blaming Israel for the attacks by Hamas. The three tycoons are the latest in a growing number of donors pulling their money from universities amid campus rallies in support of Hamas.

“I have spent the past 40 years of my life fighting antisemitism all over the world and I never, in my wildest imagination, thought I would have to fight it at my university, my alma mater and my family’s alma mater,” Lauder wrote in a letter to UPenn president Liz Magill.

“I have been very proud of my family’s relationship with The Lauder Institute, and I am so sorry that the graduates - many of whom have asked me recently if there has been a change at Penn will now be tainted by their school’s new reputation. You are forcing me to reexamine my financial support absent satisfactory measures to address antisemitism at the university.”

Ofer and his wife Batia announced that they would be stepping down from their positions on the executive board of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government in a statement to CNN. “Unfortunately, our faith in the University’s leadership has been broken and we cannot in good faith continue to support Harvard and its committees,” the couple wrote.

“With so much disinformation being spread by social media it is essential that the world’s great institutions speak with a clear and unequivocal voice at this critical time,” the Ofers added. They also denounced “those who seek to place blame on the people of Israel for the atrocities committed by the terrorist organisation, Hamas.”

The couple also made clear that their decision was “precipitated by the lack of clear evidence of support from the University’s leadership for the people of Israel following the tragic events of the past week, coupled with their apparent unwillingness to recognize Hamas for what it is, a terrorist organization.”

Around the same time, Wexner, his wife Abigail, and two executives at The Wexner Foundation announced they would be ending its relationship with Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government as well.

“We are stunned and sickened at the dismal failure of Harvard’s leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians by terrorists last Saturday, the Sabbath and a festival day,” they wrote. “Since then, many of our Israel Fellows no longer feel marginalized at HKS. They feel abandoned. That feeling is shared by our HKS Israeli Alumni, Foundation staff, and our chairmen.

“In the absence of this clear moral stand, we have determined that the Harvard Kennedy School and The Wexner Foundation are no longer compatible partners,” the group continued. “Our core values and those of Harvard no longer align. HKS is no longer a place where Israeli leaders can go to develop the necessary skills to address the very real political and societal challenges they face. While we intend to develop new strategies and initiatives to develop Israel’s civil service leaders, The Wexner Foundation is formally ending its financial and programmatic relationships with Harvard and the Harvard Kennedy School.”

Campus Reform reached out to The Wexner Foundation, The Lauder Foundation, UPenn and Harvard for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.