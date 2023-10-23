JOB ALERT: Staff Assistant at Charlotte Lozier Institute
Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as posted by the employer.
About the Position
Charlotte Lozier Institute is hiring a Staff Assistant to support our team in advancing and promoting groundbreaking scientific, statistical, and medical research on issues related to life. This dynamic role is central to the CLI team’s ability to advance our mission. We are looking for an ambitious, scrappy, and ambitious team player, who thrives in a fast-paced role where you have the opportunity to work with every member of the team.
Duties
- Schedule and coordinate CLI meetings with various stakeholders, both internally and externally. Assist in meeting prep including meeting agendas and materials. Greet visitors and ensure meetings are setup correctly for remote participants.
- Serve as primary contact for all CLI conference sponsorships and exhibits. Manage CLI speaker participation, booth setup, materials provided, and meet all event deadlines.
- Coordinate travel and logistical support for CLI staff and scholars as needed.
- Maintain inventory of CLI printed materials and resources.
- Assist with reimbursement and credit card expense reports for CLI Staff.
- Assist with tracking team deadlines and deliverables for other departments.
- Assists CLI with internal communications using Microsoft Teams.
- Primary contact for CLI with Operations Department.
- Additional duties as assigned.
Apply via Conservative Jobs here.