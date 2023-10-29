JOB ALERT: Programs Officer at Intercollegiate Studies Institute

dents or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as posted by the employer.





About the Intercollegiate Studies Institute





Founded in 1953, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) is a nonprofit organization that educates for liberty, equipping future leaders to embrace and defend the principles that make America free and prosperous.

ISI seeks a Collegiate Network (CN) Programs Officer to work to bring students into the Intercollegiate Studies Institute’s national student journalism initiative, provide hands-on support to their papers, and collaborate with ISI staff to create the best experience possible for CN students.

Reporting to the Program Manager, Collegiate Network, the Officer is the direct point of contact for students in the CN. The Officer works with the Manager and other Officers to implement the strategic vision of the Vice President, Collegiate Network—aiding in the administration of national and regional events, the internship and fellowship program, and management of grant and mentoring support to member student publications.

The Officer will also work with other members of ISI team to assist in furthering ISI’s mission, supporting development goals, and providing insight and recommendations to assist with the strategic direction of the CN.

This is a full-time position based at ISI’s F.M. Kirby Campus in Wilmington, DE. Candidates seeking to work remotely from Washington, DC, or Philadelphia, PA, may also be considered.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will possess a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of relevant experience, including direct experience in journalism and/or publishing. The candidate should exhibit superior time-management and project management skills, excellent interpersonal ability, a high degree of personal initiative and conscientiousness, superb writing talent, and, crucially, a deep appreciation for and desire to further the mission of ISI. Strong Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint) skills are a must. An ideal candidate also has experience with running and creating websites using WordPress.





Responsibilities

“Manage up” to ISI’s Vice President, Collegiate Network, and the Program Manager, Collegiate Network, implementing the VP’s strategic vision and focusing on the program’s daily operations.

Recruit students at targeted campuses based on strategic goals, help launch new papers across the country, and maintain current papers through hands-on advice and personal visits.

Aid the Program Manager in placing Interns and Fellows each year at journalistic outlets, and help administer the CN’s professional development program including additional mentorship and education opportunities.

Help run the operating grant and non-grant membership application process, ensuring that the CN collects the necessary information from each publication, and funds are awarded judiciously and within the CN’s budget.

Work with CN students to create, maintain, and troubleshoot websites for publications in the network, allowing writers to promote their work to larger audiences.

Assist the Program Manager and ISI events team in planning and executing ISI’s annual Editors’ Conference, Start the Presses Workshop, and Professional Reporting Course, along with other events and related programming. Ensure these events stay on budget and provide after-action reports.

In collaboration with the Program Manager and ISI’s Director of Alumni Engagement, serve as one of the primary points of contact for CN alumni, both inside and outside of the media.

Develop distinct marketing for the CN.

Work with the Membership Manager to ensure the CN holds up its end of the membership growth goals.

Work with the philanthropy team to develop proposals for the CN and attend donor meetings when requested.





Apply via Conservative Jobs here.