Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

UPDATED: These Columbia professors think Hamas has a 'right to resist'

Names and screenshots live forever.

Trending
1
REPORT: Jewish Columbia U student feels more peril in NYC than on front lines against H…
By Campus Reform 
2
UPenn reportedly sponsored Palestinian writer who joked about Hamas burning baby in ove…
By Campus Reform 
3
Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding
By William Biagini  '24
4
Yale student newspaper allegedly commits 'Holocaust denial,' refutes Hamas atrocities t…
By Campus Reform 
5
Ibram Kendi says it's racist to scrutinize his failed Center for Antiracist Research
By John Rigolizzo 
6
Temple U. board chair: Tenured prof Marc Lamont Hill would be 'fired immediately' at pr…
By Jon Street 
Campus Reform
October 30, 2023, 2:16 pm ET

Campus Reform reported Monday morning on a letter signed by dozens of Columbia University professors that claims Hamas had a “right to resist” when it killed, raped, burned, beheaded, tortured, and mutilated over 1,400 Israeli civilians. 

Read the full coverage here

Below are the signatories to that letter: 

Campus Reform continues to cover unapologetically anti-Semitism and pro-Hamas activism in higher education. 

Share this article

More articles like this