The Weekly Roundup: giving 'prepper' a new meaning!

Campus Reform Reporter

Total Shares

  • The headlines we were tempted to run, and the commentary we couldn’t.

    • Tuesday 3 January

    Thousands of profs ask TPUSA to expose their liberal bias

    The Liberal Creed: Everyone I disagree with is Hitler.   

    The first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem.

    UW program explores dangers of masculinity

    CAUTION: Testosterone ahead.

    UW student paper defends ‘Problem of Whiteness’ course

    Alright, so “defends” might be a bit strong. But “offers flippant, unconvincing justifications for” is a bit wordy.

    Pro-life group fights for release of UW fetal tissue records

    What is there to hide?

    AU reverses position, removes statue of cop killer

    Oh, well; it was ugly anyway.

    Wednesday 4 January

    SIU student gov’s demand sanctuary for families of illegals

    Imagine parents’ weekend, but all year long.

    On second thought, don’t; it’s far too shudder-inducing.

    FIU student body prez circulates anti-Trump 'holiday message'

    The president-elect is frightful/ but liberals are so delightful/ and since we’ve two weeks to go/ just say no, just say no, just say no.

    Trump is Hitler, says Wayne State VP

    The Liberal Creed: Everyone I disagree with is Hitler.

    Judge forces Georgia to give illegals in-state tuition

    In country, in state, right?

    BLM flag on display for two weeks at Northwestern

    But it’s okay for liberals to be offended by the American flag...

    Cuomo and Sanders team up to announce free-college proposal

    Does increasing taxes to pay for something really mean it is free?

    Georgetown academic depts. cosponsor anti-Trump event

    Who cares about that tax exempt status, anyway?

    Thursday 5 January

    Students appeal suspension, defend 'bigot list' as 'activism'

    The mean girls want their burn book back.

    Law profs claim Sessions too 'racially insensitive' for AG

    Of course he is; he’s the man who helped desegregate his state’s schools and insisted on the death penalty for the head of the Alabama KKK.

    In liberals’ minds, he’ll never be able to overcome the original sin of his white privilege.

    Berkeley students want to fight fascism by banning speech

    It would probably work better if we just fought hypocrisy by banning Berkeley students.

    But then, we would never do that, because that would fascist.

    Students, alumni demand marching bands ditch inauguration

    But then how will all the attendees know when to do the wave?

    Socialist students plan national Inauguration Day walkout

    Good. Let them walk out...of the country.

    PCC board chairman resigns to protest 'sanctuary' designation

    We admire his conviction, but we’re sure going to miss his vote when Portland Community College comes up with its next wacky progressive idea.

    Friday 6 January

    The 10 craziest things that offended college students in 2016

    2017 can’t be any worse… right?

    Ha! Just kidding. We’re licking our chops at what absurdities progressive students will commit after inauguration.

    Research finds implicit bias training is ineffective

    It’s almost as though there wasn’t a problem to fix!

    Law prof rejects retribution against Oregon blackface prof

    The fact that he felt compelled to make the case against punishing a colleague for wearing a costume at a private party in her own home really says it all...

    Children return parents’ degrees to protest Talladega inauguration plans

    That’ll show ‘em.

    GW Dems plot their ‘resistance’ to Trump administration

    And given how easy it will be for them to become visible outside the White House windows, Trump will probably take notice. Keep an eye on Twitter.



    Now Trending

    Research finds implicit bias training is ineffective

    132 Shares

    Recommended For You

    Latest 20 Articles