CR president doxxed, harassed by leftists at UW

Left-wing students at the University of Washington have harassed and released the personal information of the school’s College Republicans president because the club is hosting Milo Yiannopolous for a speech.

Jessie Gamble, President of the CRs, told Campus Reform that she received an anonymous email with a flyer called “The Racist in Your Class” featuring her photos, address, social media profiles, and even her father’s phone number.

“[Their] methods are a bit ironic—forcibly try to shut down anything they don't agree with.”

The flyer, which was posted online by the Puget Sound Anarchists, accuses Gamble of being a white supremacist for bringing Milo to campus, stating, “[CRs] leadership’s close friendships with neo-Nazis and White Supremacists reveal them as far more comfortable working with racists than they will admit.”

It also accuses Gamble of “[pretending] to be a traditional GOP party activist,” but claims that “this image stands in sharp contrast to her affiliations with white supremacists and Neo-Nazis,” attempting to support that characterization by portraying her as “close friends” with such individuals.

“Let Jessie know what you think about her close friendships with neo-Nazis and white supremacists,” the flyer says, encouraging readers to harass Gamble, and even her family, suggesting “Why don’t you tell her father too while you’re at it.”

Gamble told Campus Reform that she initially suspected the flyer was the work of leftist students on campus, noting that most of the anti-Milo harassment comes from “anti-fascist groups” whose “methods are a bit ironic—forcibly try to shut down anything they don't agree with.”

James Allsup, who is also named in the flyer, posted it on Facebook with the caption, “Does UW's diversity hire president care enough about student safety to comment on this flyer being disseminated on UW's campus that doxxes one of her students?”

According to a follow-up post by Allsup, the creator of the flyer was identified as a graduate student at UW.

Norman Arkans, a spokesperson for University of Washington, said the university is aware of the flyer and is “monitoring the situation.”

