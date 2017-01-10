UCF hosts 'Social Justice Week' to address racism, deportation

The University of Central Florida is kicking off 2017 with an entire week devoted to promoting social justice issues like “racial battle fatigue” and protecting illegal immigrants from deportation.

Edwanna Andrews, director of the UCF Social Justice and Advocacy office, revealed the schedule for Social Justice Week in an email to students last week, announcing events such as a “Breaking Barriers Lunch” and a “Tunnel of Oppression” that will take place during the last full week of January.

“The outcome of Election 2016 has generated some real concern for and about Undocumented and DACA students.”

“Our events this year are very intentional, timely, and will be impactful in engaging the campus community in conversation,” Andrews asserts in the email, urging recipients to “feel free to encourage your students and colleagues to attend.”

The week begins with an event titled “#Triggered: RacialBattleFatigue,” which the event description defines as “the psychological and physical symptoms [that] many People of Color experience due to various direct and indirect forms of racism.”

“#Triggered is an opportunity to discuss the psychological impact of racism on various minority groups and what we as a community can do to help each other,” the description adds. “Join us as we discuss and understand more about the role racism has on our mental health.”

The next day, students are invited to attend a “Breaking Barriers Lunch,” during which they will “engage in what it truly means to create community” along with classmates and colleagues, followed by a discussion of “#TheRealSelfie” on Wednesday where students will have the chance to “rip the labels society places on you off and share your truth!”

Thursday’s event, dubbed “Undocumented and Uncertain,” promises a dialogue on the ramifications of Donald Trump’s elections for illegal immigrant students.

“The outcome of Election 2016 has generated some real concern for and about Undocumented and DACA students which has created questions and uncertainties,” the description states. “Join this dialogue to understand the difference between undocumented vs. DACA status and learn how can we as a UCF community provide support.”

Social Justice Week concludes on Friday with a “Tunnel of Oppression” designed to show participants that “oppression is real and experienced by persons daily.” The “interactive experience” introducing “various forms and levels of oppression” is supposed to take 30-45 minutes, and professors are encouraged to use an online form to sign up entire classes for the demonstration.

