Georgetown Dems ask members to host strangers for Women’s March

The Georgetown University College Democrats (GUCD) chapter is asking members to open their dorm rooms and apartments to strangers participating in the upcoming Women’s March on Washington.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, GUCD urged its followers to make their floors, couches, or beds available for students visiting D.C. for the event, which is billed as a protest against the alleged “anti-women agenda” of the incoming Donald Trump administration.

"This proposed action...is very misguided, like most of the Democratic Party platform."

“Given our location in DC, we are calling all College Democrats to open up their dorm rooms or apartments to help house other college students for the weekend,” the post says. “Floor or couch space is much needed to host as many students as possible at Georgetown.”

Calling the Women’s March an event of “solidarity for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families,” the post implores members to fill out an online form so that a housing coordinator can pair them with one or more visiting students.

College Democrats President Meredith Forsyth assured Campus Reform her club would be working with the Women’s March to ensure the safety of its members by properly vetting the guests, saying, “the Women's March is ensuring that student guests are properly approved and vetted, and the GUCD Executive Board will be communicating with guests and hosts prior to their guests' arrival to ensure that everything runs smoothly.”

She also opined that the College Democrats have a responsibility to host people for the march because otherwise those guests might be unable to “find housing for the night before the March.”

The Women’s March did not respond to a request for comment regarding their vetting and safety procedures, but Mike Parmiter, former chief of staff of the Georgetown University College Republicans, said the request to host strangers represents a blatant disregard for the safety of College Democrats members.

"This proposed action by GUCD is well intentioned, but it is very misguided, like most of the Democratic Party platform. These students fail to recognize the potential dangers they are allowing to pass through their front doors,” Parmiter explained. “I find this dangerous action and logic is eerily similar to calls for admittance of countless refugees that cannot be properly screened."

Campus Reform requested comment from Georgetown University but did not receive a response by press time.

