UBuffalo to host 'Capitalism or Crapitalism?' workshop

The State University of New York at Buffalo is set to hold a diversity workshop in March titled “Capitalism or Crapitalism?” that seeks to “explore capitalism as it relates to oppression.”

According to the Intercultural and Diversity Center’s website, the school hosts a number of diversity workshops “designed to address issues of diversity and social justice,” all of which “are geared to raise multicultural knowledge awareness by beginning an effective dialog toward the appreciation of difference and inclusiveness in our societies.”

“This workshop...will explore capitalism as it relates to oppression and human rights.”

On March 8, students have the opportunity to attend the “Capitalism or Crapitalism?” workshop, the description for which suggests that it will extoll the virtues of socialism while denigrating free markets.

“Until the 2016 Democratic Primary, socialism was not a topic that often entered the sphere of mainstream political dialogue,” the workshop description asserts. “Capitalism, for the most part, remained unquestioned as well. Join the discussion in this workshop that will explore capitalism as it relates to oppression and human rights.”

In addition to “Crapitalism,” the Diversity Center also offers “Leading for Change: Tackling Microagressions [sic] on College Campuses” to teach students how to respond to and report microaggressions, which are “a part of everyday language.”

“Participation in this workshop will give students tactics to handling microagressions [sic] that occur in and out of the classroom,” the description reads. “Students will also leave with knowledge about resources that UB offers for reporting and dealing with mircoagressions [sic] on our campus.”

The Diversity Center tells students not to worry if they cannot find a workshop that “meets [their] needs” because they can create a custom workshop for their group.

Campus Reform reached out to the University at Buffalo for comment but did not receive a response by press time.

