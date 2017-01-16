Georgetown nixes Dems' plan to house inauguration protesters

Georgetown University sent a campus-wide email reminding students they should not house strangers on campus after the College Democrats revealed plans to host inauguration protesters.

In a Facebook post last Tuesday, the Georgetown University College Democrats (GUCD) urged its members to make their floors, couches, or beds available for student protesters visiting D.C. to attend the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington.

“For your safety...you are discouraged from inviting guests, with whom you are not familiar, to stay with you.”

“Given our location in DC, we are calling all College Democrats to open up their dorm rooms or apartments to help house other college students for the weekend,” the post says. “Floor or couch space is much needed to host as many students as possible at Georgetown.”

Following a January 11 inquiry into the visitor policy by Campus Reform, three Georgetown administrators, including Chief of Police Jay Gruber, sent a campus-wide email discouraging students from hosting strangers for the inauguration.

“As the 2017 Presidential Inauguration approaches, we are writing to share information with you about on-campus services, the university’s visitor policy, and safety on and off campus,” the email begins.

A section of the email on “visitors” reiterates the school’s housing policy, taking careful note to highlight the danger of hosting strangers.

“You may host your family and friends as overnight guests,” Georgetown reminds students, but “for your safety and the safety of your fellow residents, you are discouraged from inviting guests, with whom you are not familiar, to stay with you. Minor visitors require parent or guardian permission, prior to arrival to campus.”

GUCD President Meredith Forsyth insisted to Campus Reform that visiting students would be “properly approved and vetted” by the Women’s March on Washington, but the Women’s March did not respond to questions about their vetting process.

Mike Parmiter, former chief of staff of the Georgetown University College Republicans, slammed the GUCD plan as unsafe and “eerily similar to calls for admittance of countless refugees that cannot be properly screened."

