GUPride hosting post-Inauguration 'self-care' event

A Georgetown University student group is encouraging its members to “embrace the inner child” after a stressful Inauguration week with stuffed animals, juice boxes, and Legos.

GUPride, a university-recognized student group for LGBTQ students and their allies, will be hosting a “Self-Care Night” on January 23 for members who spent too much time or energy on Inaugural activities.

“There will be legos and stuffed animals and coloring books—come to embrace the inner child...”

The club invited its members to the event in a Welcome Back email, which was obtained by Campus Reform and included a section on “Post-inauguration self-care,” where GUPride urged its members to “embrace the inner child.”

“Join GUPride for a night of relaxation, recovery, and rest after a long week,” the email states. “There will be legos and stuffed animals and coloring books—come to embrace the inner child and hang out with people :)”

In addition to the Legos, stuffed animals, and coloring books, the Facebook event for the self-care night promises juice boxes, as well.

GUPride does not appear to have any Inauguration events scheduled, although the GU College Democrats will be making posters for and sending a group to Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

Campus Reform reached out to GUPride for comment but did not receive a response by press time.

