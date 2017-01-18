UT students to flaunt 'ungrabbable assets' at 'twerkshop'

The University of Texas at Austin will host a day-long “twerkshop” where they will “move together like nasty women” to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Friday’s event, called “Twerk the Inauguration,” will be headlined by Shakia Williams of New Orleans’ “Her Sins Burlesque and Cabaret,” who will bring students together to “twerk for black and brown, cis and trans women’s empowerment!”

“Connect with your body and your community as we...claim our bodies as our own, ungrabbable assets.”

“Twerkshop” participants will also have the opportunity to “share strategies for self-care and community building,” a practice that has become something of a trend as the inauguration approaches, with Georgetown University hosting a post-inauguration “self-care” event where students can “embrace their inner child” by playing with stuffed animals and Legos.

“We invite you to connect with your body and your community as we move together like nasty women; claim our bodies as our own, ungrabbable assets; and share strategies for self-care and community,” a description of the “twerkshop” explains, alluding to the now-infamous video of Trump explaining that his stardom affords him the privilege of grabbing women “by the pussy.”

A Facebook page for the event notes that no previous dance experience is required, and that “all are welcome to participate,” but requests that there be “no observers” at any of the three 75-minute “twerkshops.”

The “twerkshop” event is being sponsored by the UT Center for Women’s and Gender Studies in collaboration with Dr. Omise’eke Tinsley, who teaches a course on “Beyoncé Feminism [and] Rihanna Womanism.”

Campus Reform reached out to Dr. Tinsley for additional information about the event, but did not receive a response by press time.

