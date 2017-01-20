Georgetown flag pole empty on Inauguration Day

Amber Athey
  • Georgetown University's American flag was conspicuously absent on Inauguration Day, prompting speculation about the reason for its removal.

  • University spokespersons did not respond to multiple queries from Campus Reform, possibly because Georgetown is closed for Inauguration Day.

    According to a Facebook post and photo by a Georgetown student, Georgetown had not raised its American flag by 11:00 a.m. on January 20, which some commenters suggested may have been due to a light drizzle in the D.C. area, while the photographer suggested the flag may be down because the school is closed for Inauguration Day.

    “It's not called a ‘liberal’ education for nothing.”   

    [RELATED: Hampshire ditches Old Glory after flag-burning incident]

    Still, commenters seemed shocked that the flag was down, writing, “Really?” “It's not called a ‘liberal’ education for nothing,” and “wow.”

    It is unclear if the flag removal was, in fact, a political stunt, or if it was removed for more innocuous reasons, like inclement weather.

    Campus Reform reached out to Georgetown University for comment early today, but has not received a response. This story will be updated with any comment received.

