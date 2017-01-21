Another Catholic university buses students to pro-abortion rally

St. Catherine University, a two-campus Catholic school in Minnesota, sent two busloads of students to the pro-abortion Women’s March-Minnesota on Saturday.

“On Saturday, Jan. 21, nearly 100 members of the University community will join the Abigail Quigley McCarthy Center for Women and the Mission Chair in Women’s Education at St. Kate’s at the Women's March–Minnesota,” the online event description states. “Marching for ‘peace without prejudice’ and for inclusion, equality and justice, the Center for Women and the Mission Chair in Women’s Education invite students, staff, faculty, alumnae, Sisters, and friends to participate in this historic event.”

Students are marching to “support all women’s access to affordable healthcare.”

[RELATED: Catholic college to bus students to pro-abortion event]

The description even declares that students will be marching to “prevent violence against women, ensure the safety and well-being of immigrants and those of all faiths, [and] support all women’s access to affordable healthcare.”

"Together, we will send a message to our leaders and the world that we stand for human dignity, equal rights, and freedom from discrimination," said Sharon Doherty and Allison Adrian, who helped organize the university’s plans for attendance. "Ours is a peaceful, nonpartisan march.”

[RELATED: Georgetown nixes Dems’ plans to host inauguration protesters in dorms]

The Women’s March has been harshly criticized by conservatives for its pro-choice stance and contradictory rhetoric, in which organizers rejected the attendance of members of the pro-life feminist movement.

The march’s pro-choice affiliation is in stark contrast to the teachings of the Catholic Church, which is unequivocally opposed to abortion, and instead recognizes and promotes the sanctity of life.

[RELATED: Universities hire buses to take students to Women’s March]

Campus Reform reached out to Saint Catherine University to inquire as to whether or not the university had any comment about the march’s pro-choice affiliation, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @AutumnDawnPrice