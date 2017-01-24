Students learn that 'Sex is Like Pizza' at EIU workshop

Students at Eastern Illinois University will now get to learn about sexual consent through pizza, thanks to a new workshop being put on by the school.

The Daily Eastern reports that the newest iteration of the EIU Health Education Resource Center’s (HERC) “What is Consent?” program—called “Sex is Like Pizza”—is scheduled to take place on January 24.

“Asking for consent is less comfortable than agreeing on toppings.”

[RELATED: ‘Consent talks’ now required at door for Berkeley frat parties]

According to the HERC website’s description, the event will be a “fun, interactive, new presentation” that focuses on topics of consent, sexuality, and bystander intervention using pizza as a learning tool.

Courtney Carver, mental health promotion coordinator at the HERC said that both sex and pizza require communication and consent because lack of coordination will lead to unhappiness.

To demonstrate the similarity, Carver will pair up attendees and ask them to make their own felt pizzas with whichever toppings they choose. The exercise of discussing likes and dislikes using felt cutouts of pepperoni and sausage is meant to mimic a healthy sexual encounter.

[RELATED: USC ‘Consent Carnival’ features bounce house sex simulation]

“Asking for consent is less comfortable than agreeing on toppings,” Carver remarked.

“Sex is Like Pizza” was first implemented in private classrooms last semester, but will now be offered in the HERC due to high demand.

[RELATED: Columbia students offended by ‘consent is bae’ posters]

In addition to the consent pizza party, the HERC will offer another event on Jan. 23 called “Rubber Lovers,” which is described as “an interactive program that educates students on condom use and other healthy behaviors.”

Students who complete the course will get a “Rubber Lovers” certification card that they can use to receive discounts on contraceptives at the university pharmacy.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @amber_athey