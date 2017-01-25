BGSU student mistakes lab equipment for 'ACTIVE KKK group'

Kassy Dillon
Massachusetts Campus Correspondent

  • A student at Bowling Green State University posted a video on Twitter this weekend of what she thought was a Ku Klux Klan meeting, but was actually a piece of lab equipment.

  • After expressing relief at having been mistaken, though, the student reiterated her insistence that "the hate group still exists in BG."

    “We looked into this. We discovered it’s a cover on a piece of lab equipment.”   

    “There’s been an ACTIVE KKK group in Bowling Green, OH since 1922,” the student tweeted at BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey. “@bgsu @PresidentMazey soo, how does this promote diversity &a [sic] inclusion??”

    Soon after, Mazey responded to the student’s tweet with a picture revealing that the “Klan hood” in the student’s video was actually lab equipment with a plastic cover.

    “Thanks for sharing @autumpatrice,” Mazey wrote. “We looked into this. We discovered it’s a cover on a piece of lab equipment.”

    The student expressed relief that she was mistaken, but maintained her insistence that the campus is plagued by hate groups.

    “Thnk u so much for clarifying what this was!” the student said “even tho the hate group still exists in BG I’m glad this WASN’T what I thought!”

