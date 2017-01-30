Student employee threatens to shred College Republican file

A student employee at Mount Holyoke College threatened to shred the College Republicans’ records.

Erin Murdock, a junior at MHC and assistant in the Office of Student Programs, posted a photo on Snapchat holding the College Republican’s folder with the caption, “What if I accidentally shredded this entire file…” along with a fire emoji on the file.

“This is not in keeping with our expectations for student staff.”

"College is about the free exchange of ideas and it's unfortunate and wrong that employees of the Mount Holyoke office of Student Programs would use their power to restrain that,” Ben Rajadurai, the Chairman of the Mass Alliance of College Republicans told Campus Reform. “We look forward to seeing this matter resolved and we hope to see our Mount Holyoke chapter treated with the same respect as other clubs on campus."

“I have been made aware of the snapchat, and we will be investigating the incident and implementing appropriate disciplinary procedures in accordance with our student employee processes” stated Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Student Programs Alicia Erwin. “Student Programs works to support and treat all of our student organizations in an equal manner, and this is not in keeping with our expectations for student staff.”

The student involved did not respond for comment in time for publication.

