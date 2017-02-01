Sex Week workshop will prep students for one-night stands

The University of Minnesota’s annual “Sex Week” will feature an interactive workshop where students can learn how to prepare for a one-night stand.

According to a schedule of events for this year’s 25th anniversary celebration, the school’s Sexual Health Awareness and Disease Education (SHADE) program will offer a tutorial on how to “pack a slumber party survival kit,” which will educate students in the craft of making their “very own overnight kit, complete with anything [they may] need for staying somewhere overnight.”

“We have fun, free events...focused on spreading accurate sexual health information in a sex-positive manner.”

[RELATED: University-funded Sex Week features chance to win free vasectomy]

The two-hour event will coincide with the conclusion of a week-long “golden condom scavenger hunt,” during which students will scour the campus for an envelope containing the missing “Golden Condom” in hopes of winning a prize of “25 specialty condoms” and a $25 Amazon gift card.

Sex Week, which will last the entirety of the week preceding Valentine’s Day, will afford students a daily opportunity to pick up “safer sex supplies,” with an additional incentive of awarding students a “stamp” for every event they attend, three of which can be redeemed for “25 specialty condoms,” presumably in honor of the event’s 25th anniversary.

[RELATED: UT Sex Week to feature ‘BDSM’ and ‘Butt Stuff’ workshop]

“We have fun, free events every day February 6-10 focused on spreading accurate sexual health information in a sex-positive manner,” a description for the annual celebration explains. “We’ll provide, snacks, prizes, and plenty of safer sex supplies at each of our events.”

While most of the events are focused on sexual health issues, Sex Week is slated to begin, inexplicably, with a night of "FREE bowling and shoe rental."

Campus Reform reached out to school for additional comment on the event, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @AGockowski