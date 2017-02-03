'Trigglyprof' loses her mind at NYU College Republican event

Violence erupted outside New York University’s main campus last night at a College Republican event hosting conservative comedian Gavin McInnes.

In one video, a woman who calls herself a professor profanely expresses her objections to McInnes’ attendance, calling him and his audience “Nazis.”

“You should be protecting these students from hate. This is hate. These are fucking assholes.”

“Why are you here?” she can be heard shouting. “You’re not here to protect these students from Nazis.”

[RELATED: Trump is Hitler, says Wayne State VP]

“This is completely fucked up and these students have to fucking face them on their own. You should be ashamed of yourselves,” she screams at police officers on hand to maintain order. “You should be standing up to those Nazis. You should be protecting these students from hate. This is hate. These are fucking assholes.

“I am a professor!” she continues, shrieking, “How dare you, how dare you fucking assholes protect neo-Nazis. Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you. These are kids trying to learn about humanity. They are trying to learn about human rights.”

“Fuck you, NYPD,” she concluded.

[RELATED: Berkeley riot shows conservatives aren't welcome on campus]

“I find the rant by the woman claiming to be an NYU professor to represent a political and historical illiteracy as well as emblematic of a dogmatic SJW assertion that wants to shut down all expression that they fear,” Michael Rectenwald, a professor of liberal studies at NYU, told Campus Reform. “If she is indeed a professor, I would find that lamentable, because her rant demonstrates anti-intellectual closed-mindedness. While I am not endorsing Gavin McInnes' views, I do think that his right to speak is guaranteed constitutionally and that people like this person have no problem with abrogating that right.”

Indeed, Rectenwald points out that the behavior on display by the professor resembles nothing so much as the tactics employed by the fascists she purports to despise.

“These people obviously believe that the ends justifies any means to achieve it. The problem is that the means they employ would be the ends they achieve should they be successful and those ends are abrogation of individual liberty and freedom of conscience, speech and association,” he said. “Make no mistake, we are dealing with ‘left’ totalitarianism.”

In addition to the professor’s hysterics, chaos erupted during protests against the event, with professors lighting a Make American Great Again hat on fire, scuffles breaking out between protesters and police took place, and McInnes himself actually being pepper sprayed, all of which led to his speech being cut short in the interest of safety.

Police reported 11 arrests, on charges including criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

[RELATED: Berkeley riot lays bare liberal hypocrisy on free speech]

“Thanks for asking if I'm OK guys,” McInnes said in a tweet after the event. “I was sprayed with pepper spray but being called a Nazi burned way more.”

Campus Reform is currently awaiting confirmation of the professor’s identity from NYU. This article will be updated once a response has been received.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @kassydillon