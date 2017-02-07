Socialist group at UCF plans 'Whack-a-Trump Pinata' event

The same University of Central Florida student group that recently hosted a “Leftist Fight Club” workshop on physically fighting conservatives is now promoting a “Whack-a-Trump Pinata” event.

“Angry? Afraid? Stressed?” the Knights for Socialism group asks on its Facebook event page. “Come vent all that out with Knights for Socialism this Friday on the Free Speech lawn in a celebration of the Mexican and Latino culture that makes America and Florida so great!”

“Let the traitorous Republican party know what you really think of them!”

Despite its ostensibly positive purpose, however, the description then invites UCF students to “come take a swing at Trump and his cronies,” noting that “we will have multiple Pinatas ready to bash!”

An earlier version of the event page, which has since been modified, was even more direct about the group’s feelings toward its ideological opponents, touting the event as a way for students to “Let the traitorous Republican party know what you really think of them!”

A post in the discussion section of the event page left by Knights for Socialism further elucidates its antipathy toward President Trump, and even expresses disgust toward white, liberal feminists.

“¡Viva la Raza! Viva Mexico! COMBAT LIBERAL WHITE FEMINISM,” the post states, following that up with the hashtags “#ResistTrump #DeportTrump #SmashFascism #Revolution.”

Attendees at the “Whack-a-Trump” event can win free candy, scantrons, and other giveaways, but Knights for Socialism does not explain the purpose of awarding the scantron sheets, which are traditionally used for taking multiple-choice exams.

Karis Lockhart, Chairman of the UCF College Republicans, told Campus Reform that she is trying to work with the school’s administration to put an end to such divisiveness on campus.

“It’s clear that they are just trying to get a reaction out of us, but that doesn’t mean that it becomes appropriate for campus,” she asserted. “An event like this, following their leftist fight club training, shows a pattern of violent behavior that’s not conducive to campus life here at UCF.”

Campus Reform reached out to UCF for comment on the matter, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

