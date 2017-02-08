Prof: 'people are going to die' because of white Trump voters

Shortly after the shocking election of Donald Trump, one professor at Saint Joseph’s University used his platform to announce that he has no sympathy whatsoever for struggling “white voters.”

According to a recording of the lecture obtained by Campus Reform, Dr. David Parry explained to his students after the election that he was “not sympathetic to the white voters who make over $50,000 a year” and still elected to vote for Trump.

“As someone who fights for liberal values, I am not sympathetic to the white voters who make over $50,000 a year and said that ‘we are going to vote for Trump,’” he admitted, going on to reiterate his lack of sympathy for the white voter block.

“Those people I am not sympathetic to, and I do not believe that you have to open your heart to them. If you are a person of color in this room, if you are a woman in this room, you do not have to open your heart to them,” he continued, before stating that Trump’s election was an intentional dehumanization of marginalized populations.

“They told you ‘you are not a person,’ and it is ok to deal with that how you want. I’m not going to tell you how to deal with it because I am not you; I am not a person of color, I am not a woman, but I am going to tell you that it is ok to deal with it any way you want,” he explained, later dividing his class into two groups of people—whites and everyone else—saying the latter were allowed to feel “any way [they] want."

“I think there are two groups of people in this room. There are white dudes like me who have lots of power, and there’s the other people in this room, and so I’m going to divide what I’m saying here about them,” he stated. “For people who are not in power, for people who are not in that group, I’m not going to tell you how to feel and how to be. I’m just going to invite you to feel and be any way you want.”

Indeed, Parry again suggested that the non-white half of the class was invited “to feel any way [they] want,” because, he continued, “let’s be clear: this is violence.”

“People are going to die because of what happened,” said Parry, who chairs the Communications Studies Department at Saint Joseph’s University, declaring that “if we don’t start there, we cannot have a conversation.”

Campus Reform reached out to Parry for comment on his analysis of the election, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

