Trinity students deface D'Souza flyers to protest 'propaganda'

Kassy Dillon
Massachusetts Campus Correspondent

  • Conservative students at Trinity University were harassed by fellow students while promoting an upcoming Dinesh D’Souza event.

  • Flyers promoting the event were repeatedly returned to the students' dorm rooms along with poorly-spelled notes calling them "propaganda" and saying the event will "put Trinity in a bad light."

  • American flags outside one conservative student's dorm room were also hung upside down, apparently to indicate that the perpetrator considers D'Souza a threat to America.

    Jonah and Manfred Wendt, members of the “Tigers for Liberty” student group, distributed posters to dorms promoting an event entitled “What’s So Great About America?” hosted by Young Americans for Freedom.

    “Once again liberals show how tolerant they are for ideas that are not their own.”   

    Upon returning to their dorm later in the day, they found all of the flyers returned and vandalized, along with two notes reading “Dear Wendts [sic], keep your propaganda to yourself. We don't like it in our faces,” and “I knocked but you weren’t here. I found your lost stuff and figured I’d return it. Have a good day.”

    Jonah Wendt and his fellow club members distributed the flyers once again, but when he arrived back at his dorm room he found the flyers returned again, with answers to the question in the event’s title written in colored marker.

    Among the things that Wendt’s classmates identified as being “great” about America were “pot,” “trans bathroom rights,” and “ending white privilege.”

    “We’re okay If [sic] you make yourselves look bad, However [sic] when you bring controversial speakers to Trinity and put Trinity in a bad light. [sic] It effects [sic] all of our own reputations and makes all of us look bad” another note said. “We work hard to keep our reputations looking nice and we don’t need you messing them up.”

    Accompanying the notes were two American flags turned upside down outside of Wendt’s doors.

    Wendt claimed that the flags, which were hung outside the doors, were frequently turned upside down towards the beginning of the school year until the hall manager sent out an email asking for students to stop touching the flags, and that the activity has since resumed in response to the D’Souza event.

    “These leftist intimidation tactics will not phase us,” Jonah Wendt, the field director of the Tigers for Liberty chapter, told Campus Reform. “Once again liberals show how tolerant they are for ideas that are not their own.”

    Wendt said the event will go on as planned on March 7th at 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 5:30 PM.

    Kassy Dillon

    Kassy Dillon

    Massachusetts Campus Correspondent

     Kassy Dillon is a junior at Mount Holyoke College studying International Relations and Middle Eastern Studies. She is the president of the MHC College Republicans, the co-host of "Raised Right" on Right Side Broadcasting, and the founder of LoneConservative.com.

