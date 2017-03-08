College urges students to ‘boycott local misogynists’

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is encouraging its students to participate in Wednesday’s “Day Without a Woman” protests, flyers for which suggest boycotting “local misogynists.”

In an email to students and faculty in the school’s Political Science and Women’s and Gender Studies Departments, a staff member invited their students to attend a local “women’s strike rally,” attaching a document to their correspondences that offered guidelines on “how to strike.”

"Strike from heteronormative, cisnormative roles."

“Strike from heteronormative, cisnormative gender roles,” the document declares, offering another generic protest tactic of organizing “a boycott of local misogynists.”

Campus Reform contacted the National Planning Committee for Wednesday’s “Women’s Strike USA” for elaboration on who exactly these “misogynists” are, but did not receive a response.

Notably, nine of the 20 members of the National Planning Committee for Wednesday’s strike are university professors, meaning nearly 50 percent of those involved with organizing the protests are teachers on America’s college campuses.

The document provided to UNC, Greensboro students goes on to encourage participants to forego their normal obligations, telling interested protesters to “organize a strike in [their] workplace” and “leave care and housework for the day and join [their] local demonstrations.”

“Organize a boycott of companies using sexism in their advertisement or approach to works,” the document adds, again with no specification as to what companies it is referring to.

Campus Reform reached out to the school for comment on the matter, asking if any students would be excused from class to participate, and is currently awaiting a response.

