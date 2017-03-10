College hosts ‘nap-ins’ to guide students on ‘journey to diversity’

Southern Illinois University will soon host a month-long series of “nap-ins” to help guide students on their “internal journey to diversity.”

According to The Daily Egyptian, the Illinois college will offer four two-hour napping sessions for interested students who would like to “internally generate” “dreams of diversity.”

“The nap-ins are part of the internal journey to diversity. All dreams start while sleeping.”

“The nap-ins are part of the internal journey to diversity. All dreams start while sleeping,” explained Marissa Amposta, student coordinator of the event, noting that her nap-ins will take place in the rotunda of the campus library, and that students will be able to share their dreams on a fabric scroll displayed nearby.

Meanwhile, the team has set up a labyrinth of sorts surrounding the fabric scroll in a metaphorical ploy to “help guide students to their dreams,” Amposta explained.

“The maze is sort of a metaphor for the general path to diversity. It takes a while to reach, and it’s complicated,” she elaborated.

The event will take place as part of the school’s “Dreaming Diversity Art Installation” created in celebration of Women’s History Month sponsored by the Women’s Resource Center.

“People forget we are still working for equality,” Nicole Tabor, graduate assistant coordinator of the center declared. “It might never happen if we stop fighting.”

