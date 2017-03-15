Brown tells students to call Public Safety if stopped by ICE

Brown University is encouraging students to call the university’s public safety office if they are stopped by an immigration official.

The school recently posted updated travel information in response to President Trump’s revised executive order on immigration, calling the policy “counter to the values of our university” and vowing to “explore how we might address, modify, or eliminate these policies.”

“If allowed to make a call, please contact the Department of Public Safety.”

“We strongly believe that this order, along with the recent, temporary suspension of premium processing for H1-B visa applications, runs counter to the values of our University, and affects our capacity to operate in fulfillment of our mission,” the Office of Global Engagement wrote.

The page then lists recommendations for students who plan on traveling, telling those who come from countries affected by the order to “check in with [the Office of International Student and Scholar Services]” before embarking on any trips, and reminding the rest that they are required to carry appropriate documentation.

Notably, the school also outlines a “protocol” for students who are “stopped by an immigration official and need to verify [their] Brown affiliation,” instructing them that if they are “allowed to make a call,” they should contact the Department of Public Safety, which is available 24/7 and can refer the student to “relevant officials on campus” for assistance.

Campus Reform reached out to the Department of Public Safety for additional details regarding the steps it can take to protect illegal immigrant students from immigration officials, as well as for clarification of the circumstances under which those officials might need verification of a student’s affiliation with the university, but did not receive a response by press time.

