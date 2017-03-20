Safe space organizer doesn’t ‘feel safe’ describing event

A Colgate safe space organizer refused to share details about a recent anti-Trump “Solidarity Space” event because she didn’t “feel safe” doing so.

Last week, Campus Reform reported that Colgate University had hosted a safe space for students to “share emotions” about President Trump’s latest executive order on immigration.

“I don't know what institution you are affiliated with and I don't feel safe sharing what happened.”

The event, titled “Speak Out: Solidarity Space on the Immigration Executive Order,” allowed students to “share their emotions” on the order, which the event claimed “unjustly targets citizens from Muslim-majority countries [and] restricts people’s movements.”

“This event aims to create a safe, supportive space where people can express feelings about the executive order, listen, and stand in solidarity with those affected,” the event description stated.

Campus Reform reached out to Woohee Kim, a student at Colgate who was listed as the point of contact for information about the safe space, but Kim declined to answer any questions, saying she didn’t “feel safe” sharing information about the safe space.

“I don't know what institution you are affiliated with and I don't feel safe sharing what happened,” Kim wrote in an email. “I apologize!”

