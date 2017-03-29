'White genocide' prof looks to prevent Charles Murray speech

The Drexel University professor who tweeted that “all I want for Christmas is white genocide” is now encouraging Philadelphians to shut down Charles Murray’s next lecture.

“The theories put forward by Charles Murray…are violent theories that encourage violent harassment and action.”

“Philly! white supremacist ideologue @charlesmurray will be speaking @VillanovaU on Thursday,” Prof. George Ciccariello-Maher tweeted Tuesday night, adding, “please do what you can to make this impossible!”

Murray was invited to Villanova University by the Ryan Center, which is concerned with promoting civil, economic, and financial liberty; federalism; and the American Constitution.

Professor Ciccariello-Maher defended his tweet to Campus Reform, calling Murray a “pseudoscientific racist” and arguing that Murray has “no place on a college campus” and that “no one is required to respect his views.”

“I expect many students and others will use their own free speech to make this perfectly clear on Thursday,” he noted. “Nowhere [in the First Amendment] does it say that speech cannot be loud and unruly.”

Further, when asked if he condoned violence as a form of free speech, as has been seen at recent lectures given by conservative speakers, Ciccariello-Maher seemed to justify it.

“The theories put forward by Charles Murray…are violent theories that encourage violent harassment and action,” he responded. “I think those deemed unfit by Murray—people of color and women in particular—are under no obligation to be polite about it. Charles Murray is not a victim.”

Professor Ciccariello-Maher did not respond to a follow-up question on whether he has actually read any of Murray’s books.

Murray’s lecture exploring "What Does Trumpism Mean for Liberty in the Long Run?" is being co-sponsored by the Villanova Economics department. The event will be open to current students, but a limited number of tickets are available to the public with an RSVP.

UPDATE: Ciccariello-Maher also caused a stir with a tweet he sent several days earlier disparaging the military after someone gave up their first class seat in gratitude to a uniformed soldier.

"Some guy gave up his first class seat for a uniformed soldier," the professor observed. "People are thanking him. I'm trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul."

