Prof reported to FBI for tweeting that Trump 'must hang'

A California State University at Fresno professor who recently suggested that Donald Trump should be sentenced to death has been reported to federal investigators.

As initially reported, Dr. Lars Maischak came under fire for stating that “Justice = The execution of two Republicans for each deported immigrant” in a February tweet, after which he continued to make inflammatory statements promoting violence against Republicans generally, and Donald Trump in particular.

“The university alerted the FBI, Secret Service, and Homeland Security as soon as it became aware of the comments.”

Most notably, Maischak tweeted that “Trump’s Republicanism stands in a continuity with fascism,” from which he reasoned that “in order to save democracy, Trump must hang.”

Though Maischak did not respond to Campus Reform’s initial inquiry on the matter, he did try to clarify his comments on Twitter, saying that while he “did not intend to harm Mr. Trump” nor “wish for anyone else to harm Mr. Trump by way of an assassination,” he does think “given the nature of [Trump’s] regime, that he will be held accountable for his crimes in a court, and that historical precedent suggests that a death sentence is inevitable, if democracy prevails.”

Now, however, Campus Reform has been informed that university President Joseph Castro promptly alerted multiple federal agencies to the tweets after becoming aware of them, and has been in “regular contact with federal authorities” over the past several days.

“President Castro said that the university alerted the FBI, Secret Service, and Homeland Security as soon as it became aware of the comments made by Dr. Maischak on Twitter,” Director of Communications Kathleen Schock told Campus Reform. “He went on to say that the university been in regular contact with federal authorities. There are no other details we can disclose about those communications.”

