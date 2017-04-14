UC-Davis student gov votes against American flag

The University of California, Davis Student Senate voted last Thursday to strike a bylaw requiring the American flag to be displayed at meetings because “the concept of United States of America and patriotism is different for every individual.”

“It shall not be compulsory for the flag of the United State of America to be displayed at ASUCD Senate meetings,” states Senate Bill 76, introduced by Senator Jose Meneses.

"[This is] a slap in the face to our military members..."

“It should be at the discretion of the Senate whether presenting the flag is presently necessary,” the bill elaborates. “Considering that the flag is seldom present at Senate meetings, it should not be mandated by the Bylaws as a codified practice.”

Senator Michael Gofman, who opposed the bill, posted on Facebook that “the bill will remove the flag of the United States from Senate meetings,” calling it “a political statement” and encouraging those who “feel strongly” about the bill to voice their opinion to him.

“This a Student Senate bill that the Student Senate [voted] on,” a spokesperson for UC-Davis told Campus Reform. “It is a student effort and student decision, and not an administrative one.”

“The University of California has long been a public university dedicated to the education of its students. The flag of the United States of America stands for the educational opportunity provided by America, as well as the sacrifice of our military soldiers and veterans to provide us with this freedom,” Deborah Porter, political director of the UC-Davis College Republicans, told Campus Reform.

“Restricting the flag to be displayed at the mercy of the President pro-tempore is a slap in the face to our military members, and their sacrifice, even to the death, for our freedoms. I hold our military members in high respect, and thus vehemently oppose Senate Bill 76.”

