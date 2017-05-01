Sharia supporter to give commencement for CUNY Public Health

The City University of New York’s School of Public Health has drawn criticism from Jewish leaders for inviting Muslim activist Linda Sarsour to speak at commencement.

Sarsour, one of several leaders behind the record-setting Women’s March in Washington D.C., allegedly supports the implementation of Sharia Law, endorsed the throwing of rocks at Israeli cars, and even called Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu “a waste of a human being.”

“She is someone who associates with radical Islamists; supports them; shows support for them.”

[RELATED: Notre Dame students ‘feel unsafe’ about pence giving commencement]

CBS New York reports that Democratic state Assemblyman Dov Hikind has come out in opposition to Sarsour’s invitation, arguing that her public statements make her an unacceptable choice.

“She is someone who associates with radical Islamists; supports them; shows support for them,” Hikind pointed out. “She is someone who has said, clearly, she thinks throwing rocks at cars in Israel is a good thing.”

According to Fox News Insider, Sarsour has repeatedly expressed her support for Sharia law on Twitter for years, going back to at least 2011.

“Sharia Law is reasonable and once you read into the details it makes a lot of sense. People just know the basics,” she once tweeted, adding as recently as April 2016 that “Sharia Law is misunderstood and has been pushed as some evil agenda.”

Even more recently, during Netanyahu’s recent visit with President Donald Trump, she referred to the two as “two bigoted peas in a hateful pod,” saying Israel’s foremost leader was not welcome in America.

Previously, she had tweeted that “Netanyahu is a waste of a human being.”

The Zionist Organization of America has since called on the school to cancel Sarsour’s address, writing a letter to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declaring that her “values conflict with American values.”

[RELATED: Pro-abortion congressman to deliver commencement at Catholic college]

“She expressed regret after U.S. forces captured Iraqi dictator and mass murderer Saddam Hussein, saying ‘my Arab pride was hurt,’” the letter elaborates. “Sarsour claims to care about bigotry—except when it is directed against Jews.”

Meanwhile, Campus Reform recently reported that not a single Republican who ran for president in 2016 was asked to speak at commencement, save for President Trump.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @AGockowski