Butler course teaches ‘strategies’ for resisting Trump

A Butler University course masqueradingas a class on “U.S. Democracy” will actually teach students “strategies for resistance” to the Trump administration.

As initially reported by The Heartland Institute, the “Trumpism and U.S. Democracy” course will be taught by Professor Ann Savage, who was one of three recipients of the school’s “distinguished faculty” award in 2016.

“This course explores...how Trump’s rhetoric is contrary to the foundation of the U.S. democracy.”

Her latest course, billed as a “special topics” class, will discuss how “Donald J. Trump won the U.S. Presidency despite perpetuating sexism, white supremacy, xenophobia, nationalism, nativism, and imperialism.”

“This course explores why and how this happened, how Trump’s rhetoric is contrary to the foundation of the U.S. democracy, and what his win means for the future,” an online description for the course elaborates, noting that students will also have the opportunity to “discuss, and potentially engage in, strategies for resistance.”

The course, which is worth three academic credits, has already reached its maximum enrollment of 17 students with more than three months remaining before the first class session.

Campus Reform reached out to Savage for additional comment on the matter, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

