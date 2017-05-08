College asks students to contemplate ‘pee privilege’

The notorious Northern Arizona University now has signs outside of on-campus restrooms that ask students to consider whether they have “pee privilege.”

“Do you have pee privilege?” one sign questions, informing restroom-goers that if they “never have to think about gender identity, ability, or access when peeing,” then “[they] do.”

Another sign expands upon the definition of “pee privilege,” noting that the “ability to use a restroom without fear or concern for your own safety constitutes” such a privilege, explaining that other factors like the “gender binary,” or the “ability to undoubtedly know which bathroom to pick,” contribute to “pee privilege.”

Similar signage, pictures of which were obtained by Campus Reform, offers “a guide” for students on the “do’s and dont’s” of encountering a transgender person in a restroom.

“Feel like someone is in the ‘wrong’ restroom?” the flyer questions, deliberately placing “wrong” in scare quotes, and then advising students not to “question” someone who they think fits such a category.

“Don’t stare,” the sign continues, suggesting that “this person is probably aware that they don’t fit into either restroom” so they don’t need anymore “eyes reminding them.”

The sign does, however, confirm that students should protect not their own safety, but the safety of any transgender individual they may encounter in a bathroom, explaining that “gender variant people are at high risk of verbal, sexual, and physical assault.”

“Keep yourself accountable to make sure they’re safe from others,” the sign concludes.

Notably, all of the aforementioned signs encourage students with questions to visit a website that has been created specifically to chronicling all of the gender-neutral bathroom options on campus.

Campus Reform reached out to the university for comment on the matter, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

