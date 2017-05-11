VIDEO: Taxpayers shocked by cost of Ivy League handouts

Cabot Phillips
Media Director

Total Shares

  • Despite having a combined endowment larger than the GDP of most countries, the 8 Ivy League universities collected a whopping $25 billion in federal funding between 2011 and 2015.

  • When Campus Reform mentioned this fact to passersby in Washington, D.C., the overwhelming majority were shocked, not to mention outraged, at how much of their money was being used to subsidize the richest schools in the country.

    • The quest to expose liberal bias in higher education takes Campus Reform all over the country, from big schools to small, but no category of schools measures up to the Ivy League.

    As Campus Reform has reported extensively, professors and administrators at these eight schools have a special propensity for using their power to indoctrinate students in leftist ideology.

    While many Americans might assume these private schools are pursuing this course on their own—that is, without help from taxpayers—this could not be further from the truth.

    A recent study by government watchdog Open The Books shows just how much taxpayer money goes to Ivy League schools, and it’s staggering.

    Between 2011 and 2015, the eight private universities that make up the Ivy League raked in more than $25 billion in federal funding, a number that is particularly astounding in light of the fact that those same schools have a combined $119 billion in private endowment funds, which is greater than the GDP of most nations on Earth.

    Wanting to see if average Americans had any idea of how much of their money was going to these school’s, Campus Reform headed to Washington, D.C., and even in the heart of “the swamp,” it became clear within minutes that the overwhelming majority of people we spoke with were shocked—and outraged—at the amount of money given out to Ivy League schools.

    What did they have to say?

    Watch the video below to find out:

    Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @cabot_phillips



    Now Trending

    Prof: ‘some white people may have to die’

    646 Shares

    Recommended For You

    Cabot Phillips

    Cabot Phillips

    Media Director

    Cabot Phillips is a Campus Reform contributor. Prior to joining Campus Reform he spent time working on numerous campaigns—most recently as the Digital Grassroots Director for Marco Rubio’s Presidential bid. Phillips is also a YouTube Partner, creating and starring in numerous videos which have amassed over 70 million views across varying online platforms. A native of Leesburg, Virginia, Phillips graduated with a B.S. in Politics and Policy from Liberty University where he hosted a primetime FM Radio show, received the 2015 Dean’s Award, and was a Virginia correspondent for Campus Reform.

     

    More By Cabot Phillips

    Latest 20 Articles