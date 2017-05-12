VIDEO: Student freaks out at Donald Trump sign on campus

Anthony Gockowski
Investigative Reporter

Total Shares

  • The student appears to be screeching as a form of protest; when an administrator approached asking if she needed help, the student appears to answer that she's okay.

    • A shocking new video shows a Western Washington University student screaming for at least two-minutes straight after seeing a Donald Trump sign on campus.

    According to a video of the incident obtained by Campus Reform, an unknown student reacted to a street preacher’s pro-Trump sign by spiraling into a two-minute fit, at some points even splattering paint on the ground in an apparent attempt at artistic protest.

    At certain points throughout the video, passers-by stop to ask the woman if she’s alright, to which she seems to indicate that she’s screaming as a form of protest.

    [RELATED: UMass Amherst student throw temper tantrum at free-speech event]

    “Right here on the Western Washington campus, she’s going nuts with a Trump sign—she doesn’t like the Trump sign. She’s anti-Trump,” preacher Eric Bostrom can be heard explaining in the video, holding a sign that reads “Trump: Borders, Laws, Jobs, Liberty, USA,” and another intentionally-obtrusive sign containing shocking bible verses about judgement.

    In the video, Bostrom claims that the woman screaming is “an art major,” and at one point in the video another woman who appears to be an administrator runs into the shot to ask the student if she is alright, to which the student replies “call the police, bitch.”

    Campus Reform reached out to the school for more information on the incident, and is currently awaiting a response.

    Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @AGockowski



    Now Trending

    Prof: ‘some white people may have to die’

    1141 Shares

    Recommended For You

    Anthony Gockowski

    Anthony Gockowski

    Investigative Reporter

    Anthony Gockowski is an Investigative Reporter for Campus Reform. He has previously worked for The Daily Caller, Intercollegiate Review, and The Catholic Spirit.

    More By Anthony Gockowski

    Latest 20 Articles