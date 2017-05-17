Prof vows to 'stand up to the Republican club'

A professor at Orange Coast College has come under fire after an email showed her telling campus administrators that she would “stand up to the Republican club...if the College will not.”

The email, which was released as part of a California Public Record Act request from the College Republicans, shows Alabi condemning the CRs for sending members to the event for African-American women.

Alabi, who teaches gender studies, claimed that the presence of the College Republicans prevented the environment from becoming a “safe space” for participants.

Alabi prevented CR President Vincent Wetzel, as well as officers Hakeem Siddiqi and Alejandro Vargas, from attending the event on campus due to their affiliation with the College Republicans, according to a press release provided by the CR’s to Campus Reform, which also noted that Alabi has previously been caught preventing CR members from attending Feminist club meetings due to their political views.

The press release calls on OCC President Harkins to investigate Alabi, and suspend her if her actions prove to be true.

“Professor Alabi deserves to be held accountable for her bigoted, non-inclusive actions towards myself and other conservative students on our campus,” Wetzel told Campus Reform. “She is a disgrace to our school and OCC has the obligation to demand a higher standard from its employees.”

Campus Reform reached out to Alabi for comment, and is currently awaiting a response. This article will be updated if and when her reply is received.

