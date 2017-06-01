Prof calls GOP an 'extremist terrorist organization'

A cartoon put on display by Cornell University professors as part of a diversity event in 2015

A San Diego State University administrator didn’t mince words when he derided the Republican Party as an “extremist terrorist organization” on his Facebook account.

Patrick McCarthy, who has served as Associate Dean of Library and Information Access since June 2013, according to his Linkedin, made the remark while commenting on a Newsweek article shared by a Facebook friend of his, which was titled “Right-Wing Extremists Are a Bigger Threat to America Than ISIS.”

"I can only imagine what you are saying and doing behind the scenes."

“The Republican Party has become an extremist terrorist organization,” McCarthy asserted, eliciting a rhetorical nod of agreement from another user, who commented that Republicans “would rather save themselves than our country.”

Another user, however, questioned whether McCarthy’s statement is indicative of the opinions he presents in his classes, and suggested that conservative students should be keeping a close on his public remarks.

“You're an associate dean at SDSU? I hope your CR chapter is watching your statements and actions closely,” the commenter wrote. “If your [sic] making outrageous statements like this in public I can only imagine what you are saying and doing behind the scenes.”

When the same user subsequently challenged McCarthy’s position, arguing that his original assertion must mean that “you have a terrorist organization promoting itself as a club” on campus, McCarthy responded by saying that the “College Republicans and the Republican Party of the United States are separate organizations.”

Unfazed, his interlocutor retorted that this would still mean that "the College Republicans on campus at SDSU work with and engage with an extremist terrorist organization."

Upon discovering the exchange, SDSU College Republicans President Brandon Jones issued a statement rebuking McCarthy for his comments and demanding that he apologize for defaming conservative students.

“SDSU College Republicans strongly condemn the comments made by SDSU Associate Dean Patrick McCarthy comparing the right-wing conservatives in America to a known terrorist organization (ISIS) who [sic] has killed hundreds, if not thousands of people across the world,” Jones began. “This is intellectually dishonest, especially from an Associate Dean at an institution of higher education. Statements like these inaccurately paint a picture of College Republicans at San Diego State and across the nation.”

Jones also asserted that “this incident is not the only time SDSU CRs have faced liberal bias on campus by students or faculty,” requesting that McCarthy set a new example by apologizing.

“All too often professors contribute to politically motivated violence towards conservative students in the classroom where they continuously preach their views, as opposed to teach the coursework,” he concluded. “The SDSU CRs ask Patrick McCarthy to apologize to our organization for contributing to violence against Conservatives on campus.”

Campus Reform reached out to McCarthy for comment on both his original remark and the College Republicans’ response, but did not receive a response in time for publication. This article will be updated if and when a reply is received.

