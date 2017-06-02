VIDEO: people can't remember a time conservatives rioted over a liberal speaker

Throughout our nation’s history, college campuses have long been a place where free speech was celebrated. No matter the topic, you were protected and even encouraged in your right to express ideas, no matter how controversial or offensive.

Sadly, those days are long gone.

"Never. Never!"

Look no further than UC Berkeley, or DePaul, or NYU to see what free speech has become on college campuses.

Dating back to 2015, and the political rise of Donald Trump, campus demonstrations have become increasingly violent. They now resemble rioting far more than peaceful protests.

These riots have taken place in every region, and at every type of school, but they all have one thing in common: each of them took place in opposition to the presence of a conservative speaker, or simply conservatism as a whole.

We at Campus Reform scoured the Internet in search of a recent example where the roles were reversed, and conservative students were rioting at the presence of a liberal speaker, but it was a fruitless endeavor.

With this in mind, we headed to our nation’s capital to ask voters a simple question: Can you ever remember a time where conservatives rioted at the presence of a liberal speaker?

Watch the full video to see what they had to say:

