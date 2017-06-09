Prof claims Trump is 'itching for a terrorist attack'

Anthony Gockowski
Investigative Reporter

Total Shares

  • A West Virginia University professor recently tweeted that he thinks Trump is "itching for a terrorist attack."

  • According to Professor Daniel Brewster, a terror attack would allow Trump to "employ the norms of groupthink."

    • A West Virginia University professor recently suggested that Donald Trump is “itching for a terrorist attack” in the United States in order to boost his popularity.

    “Donald is itching for a terrorist attack here so that he can employ the norms of groupthink and hope everyone falls in line,” Professor Daniel Brewster recently tweeted, with one commenter saying “its terrifying how true this is.”

    "[He] was often criticized by kids who said he politicized the class too much."   

    Notably, Brewster was singled out by Milo Yiannopoulos during the firebrand’s December appearance on campus, noting that “he’s fond of bullying conservative students.”

    When asked if any students had taken one of Brewster’s courses, several students raised their hands, with one claiming Brewster would penalize students who disagreed with him.

    According to one reviewer on Brewster’s RateMyProfessor page, he “was often criticized by kids who said he politicized the class too much,” with another warning prospective students who have a “differing opinion” to “keep it to themselves.”

    Campus Reform reached out to Brewster for comment on the matter, but did not receive a response in time for publication. 

    UPDATE: It appears Prof. Brewster has deleted his Twitter account.

    Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @AGockowski



    Now Trending

    Bryn Mawr offering social-justice boot camp to fight 'privilege'

    439 Shares

    Recommended For You

    Anthony Gockowski

    Anthony Gockowski

    Investigative Reporter

    Anthony Gockowski is an Investigative Reporter for Campus Reform. He has previously worked for The Daily Caller, Intercollegiate Review, and The Catholic Spirit.

    More By Anthony Gockowski

    Latest 20 Articles