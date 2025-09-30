Illinois University celebrating ‘Queertober’ next month featuring ‘Queer Magic After Dark’ event

The University of Illinois Springfield will begin its celebration of “Queertober” this week, a month-long celebration of LGBTQ identities, with scheduled events including on “College 101: Hooking Up on Campus” and “Queer Magic After Dark.”

The university’s Gender and Sexuality Student Services center publicized a schedule for the month in an Instagram post on Sept. 26. The event’s theme is “Queer Joy is Resistance.”

One event, scheduled for Oct. 16, is titled “Queer Magic After Dark - Healing, Boundaries, and the Moon.” The title is that week’s topic for the “LGBTea” discussion group, which offers “a comfortable, accepting, and non-judgmental social atmosphere for students with marginalized gender and/or sexual identities and allied peers.”

“Queer Magic After Dark” immediately follows International Pronouns Day, which the university will recognize on Oct. 15.

Campus Reform has previously reported on how many universities are recognizing the celebration of pronouns on international pronouns day, which has been held on the third Wednesday in October. Universities honoring this day have included the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, the University of Vermont in Burlington, and the University of Louisville.

On Oct. 3, the Queer Student Ambassador Program is organizing a workshop called “College 101: Hooking Up on Campus.” The university’s description page for the event is scant on details.

However, the Gender and Sexuality Student Services Instagram post says the workshop will involve a student panel that is “ready to be brutally honest.”

Other events scheduled for “Queertober” are a “National Coming Out Day Celebration” on Oct. 10 and a tabling event for “Queer Joy and Sexual Health” on Oct. 27.

According to its website, Gender and Student Services exists to make the university’s campus more inclusive to LGBTQ-identifying students. The center is part of the Diversity Center and Division of Student Affairs.

“The mission of the Gender and Sexuality Student Services is to provide education, advocacy, support, and a safe space for students with marginalized gender and sexual identities and their allies at UIS,” the center’s mission statement reads.

The office says it offers educational, cultural, and social programming intended to push back against intolerance and foster a campus atmosphere that affirms students with marginalized gender and sexual identities.

Many colleges and universities recognize LGBTQ History Month in October — the second month dedicated to LGBT identities in the academic calendar along with Pride Month in June.

Campus Reform has reported examples of LGBTQ History Month celebrations at Syracuse University in Upstate New York and Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Illinois Springfield and the Gender and Sexuality Student Services center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.