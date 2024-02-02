Opinion
Trending
1
Complaint filed in lawsuit involving former Ohio Northern prof who allegedly lost job o…
By
Michael Duke
2
Pro-Hamas Stanford lecturer who allegedly rounded up Jews in class radicalized Colin Ka…
By
Campus Reform
3
A history of Students for Justice in Palestine, the anti-Israel group behind recent cam…
By
Adam Sabes
4
MA cuts college degree requirements for 90% of state jobs
By
Austin Browne '24
5
91% of small business owners say colleges are giving students 'unrealistic expectations…
By
Adam Sabes
6
UMich faculty senate approves Israel divestment resolution that cites data from Hamas t…
By
Adam Sabes
Featured
MA cuts college degree requirements for 90% of state jobs
Governor Maura Healey signed the order, titled 'Instituting Skill-Based Hiring Practices,' to 'reduce structural barriers that result in inequities in pay and access to employment.'
By
Austin Browne '24
Opinion and Analysis
TASHJY: Blue State blues over migrant crisis is a self-inflicted wound
Sanctuary States use higher education…
By
Ken Tashjy
MARSCHALL: Before Taylor Swift college courses existed, there was Lady Gaga and Man at NYU
Prior to the Woke Turn, students did …
By
Zachary Marschall, PhD
Editor's Picks
A history of Students for Justice in Palestine, the anti-Israel group behind recent campus controversy
After obtaining exclusive information showing that the Rutgers Students for Justice in Palestine …
By
Adam Sabes
Dept. of Education investigating University of Wisconsin over anti-Semitism complaint: EXCLUSIVE
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is under investigation by the Department of Education Office…
By
Adam Sabes
Princeton adds trigger warnings to library docs to 'protect researchers from accidentally viewing harmful and offensive materials'
Princeton has been adding such warnings to these documents since at least 2022.
By
Campus Reform
Binghamton University facing federal civil rights investigation over anti-Semitism complaint: EXCLUSIVE
The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into Binghamton U…
By
Adam Sabes
Recent Stories
Complaint filed in lawsuit involving former Ohio Northern prof who allegedly lost job over anti-DEI stance
‘Ohio Northern University and certain of its employees decided to terminate Dr. Gerber’s employment, motivated by a…
By Michael Duke
Feb 2, 2024
UW Madison faculty claim being anti-Israel is not anti-Semitism as school faces Title VI investigation
‘[W]e affirm that criticism of the state of Israel or the political ideology of Zionism is not in and of itself ant…
By Michael Duke
Feb 2, 2024
TASHJY: Blue State blues over migrant crisis is a self-inflicted wound
Sanctuary States use higher education subsidies and other perks to incentivize illegal immigration and then cry fou…
By Ken Tashjy
Feb 2, 2024
Stanford won't continue employment of instructor who allegedly put Jews in a corner during class exercise: Report
Stanford won't continue the employment of Amir Loggins, who allegedly put Jewish students in a corner during a cla…
By Adam Sabes
Feb 1, 2024
Brown University protesters disrupt Nikki Haley campaign event: 'Fossil Fuels Own Haley'
Two events hosted by Nikki Haley were disrupted by climate protesters at Brown University.
By Adam Sabes
Feb 1, 2024
Prof Giordano and Riley Gaines on how to combat radical gender ideology
This issue transcends political boundaries as the majority of Americans are concerned about the indoctrination of r…
By Nicholas Giordano
Feb 1, 2024
DOEd could push forward Biden plan to expand federal college-prep aid to illegal immigrants
Proposal could extend $1.2 billion in taxpayer-funded college prep programs to illegal immigrants.
By Emily Sturge '25
Feb 1, 2024
Western Oregon University will no longer issue failing grades to combat GPA 'fixation'
Western Oregon University plans to eliminate any grade below a D, replace with "No Credit"
By Adam Sabes
Feb 1, 2024
Princeton president ‘State of the University Letter' claims critics use anti-Semitism concerns ‘as a stalking horse for other agendas’
Princeton’s president has criticized certain attacks on universities as 'nakedly partisan jeremiads.'
By Daniel Idfresne '26
Feb 1, 2024
Transgender woman breaks track records at New York college: 'The thing that never happens happened again'
A transgender woman at the Rochester Institute of Technology broke two track-and-field records on Friday.
By Adam Sabes
Jan 31, 2024
Florida International University eliminates DEI department, following state mandate
Florida International University eliminated its DEI department.
By Adam Sabes
Jan 31, 2024
Harvard anti-Semitism task force leader who once called Israel a 'regime of apartheid' backs out of anti-Semitism panel
Harvard Professor Derek Penslar backed out of a panel on anti-Semitism, saying that ‘it would not be appropriate fo…
By Patrick McDonald '26
Jan 31, 2024
UT Austin searching for 'alternative home' for segregated graduations in wake of anti-DEI law
A school official recently emailed students to announce that the university will at least temporarily discontinue c…
By Jack Roberts
Jan 31, 2024
Belmont denies membership to 'partisan' new TPUSA chapter, despite having other political groups
Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee has rejected an application for a new campus chapter of Turning Point US…
By Austin Browne '24
Jan 31, 2024
THE SCROLL: 'We have truly lost our minds'– viewer reacts to trigger warning before Disney's 'Aristocats'
'This programme includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures...'
By Campus Reform
Jan 31, 2024
Free speech org suing Texas State says the university's policies violate students' rights
'Speech First is challenging Texas State’s Discriminatory-Harassment Policy which is designed to – and has the effe…
By Virginia King '27
Jan 31, 2024
Harvard University megadonor Ken Griffin pledges to stop donations, says 'whiny snowflakes' are made at elite schools
Harvard University megadonor Ken Griffin has pledg…
By Adam Sabes
Jan 31, 2024
UMich faculty senate approves Israel divestment resolution that cites data from Hamas terror org
The University of Michigan Faculty Senate passed a resolution urging its Board of Regents to divest from companie…
By Adam Sabes
Jan 31, 2024
MARSCHALL: Campus anti-American, pro-Socialist, anti-Semitic attitudes are 'all connected'
'This is all connected into a leftist agenda to not only denigrate America and its allies, but also to attack and c…
By Campus Reform
Jan 31, 2024
Harvard diversity chief accused of plagiarizing 40 times, taking credit for husband's work: Report
Harvard University Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Sherri A. Charleston allegedly plagiarized several times …
By Adam Sabes
Jan 31, 2024
All stories