Students explain why they’re voting for Kamala: WATCH

Campus Reform Correspondent Virginia King interviewed students at Texas State University (TSU), asking who they support for president and why.

October 18, 2024, 12:16 pm ET

Campus Reform Correspondent Virginia King interviewed students at Texas State University (TSU) on Wednesday, asking who they support for president and why. TSU students overwhelmingly favored Vice President Kamala Harris, but struggled to name anything the vice president has “achieved” or “done” in office, however. 

”In this new generation, I feel like we need a younger mind, who will advocate for me being black, me being a female -- and you know, the abortion rights and things like that,” one Harris voter told Campus Reform

That voter could not list any Harris policy successes. “I don’t have the facts and I don’t want to say anything that’s wrong,” she told Campus Reform.

Another student, who favors Trump, cited border security as her biggest issue. “It’s affecting my hometown,” she told Campus Reform

