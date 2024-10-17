Riley Gaines Center launches 'Project BOYcott' to support women athletes who stand up for biological reality

The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute launched Project BOYcott as an effort to stand up for female athletes who refuse to compete against biological males.

Riley Gaines, a former collegiate athlete and founder of the Riley Gaines Center, told Campus Reform she launched the initiative in response to the growing number of women’s athletes refusing to compete against a biological male.

”The decision by the five universities to forfeit their match against San José State is a powerful stand for fairness and safety in women’s sports. As more schools join the boycott, it’s clear that this movement is growing. It’s why I’ve launched “Project BOYcott” through the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute. We are here to support and empower women and girls to take a stand for truth. Through this initiative, we are celebrating those who dare speak up loudly and refuse to surrender their sports and spaces to men,” Gaines said. We stand with these athletes, and through Project BOYcott, we’ll continue to fight for the integrity of women’s sports.”

According to Project BOYcott’s website, the initiative is “dedicated to celebrating and supporting women and girls who have the courage to say ‘no’ to unfair and unsafe competition.”

The Leadership Institute is the parent organization of Campus Reform.

”These athletes refuse to compromise the integrity of their sports or surrender their spaces to men, standing up for the fundamental right to fairness,” it continues.

Several women’s volleyball teams, including Utah State University, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Southern Utah University, have forfeited matches against San Jose State University, who has a biological male on its team.

Female athletes who support the initiative or are seeking guidance are encouraged to reach out to Riley Gaines and her team.