Judge temporarily halts Mississippi anti-DEI law in judgement siding with the ACLU

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Mississippi’s anti-DEI law, siding with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature passed bills in February restricting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming, as previously reported by Campus Reform. The ACLU of Mississippi filed its legal challenge on July 9, according to the Magnolia Tribune.

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate issued a temporary restraining order and provisional injunction on Sunday, halting enforcement of the law until the state and plaintiffs can present arguments in full.

The lawsuit challenges House Bill 1193, which prohibits state-funded institutions from promoting so-called “divisive concepts” in K–12 and higher education programs. Gov. Tate Reeves signed the legislation into law on April 17.

[RELATED: Harvard Business, Divinity Schools drop DEI for ‘Community’ rebranding]

“Given how short that turnaround was to prepare for a hearing, we asked the court today to postpone the hearing,” said ACLU of Mississippi Legal Director Joshua Tom. “The court agreed and set the preliminary injunction hearing for August 5,” he told the Magnolia Tribune.

Plaintiffs include student groups, faculty members across Mississippi, and the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE). According to its website, MAE represents educators, activists and students “who believe in opportunity for all students and in the power of public education to transform lives and create a more just and inclusive society.”

[RELATED: Fired DEI director sues University of Michigan, denies saying school is ‘controlled by wealthy Jews’]

While Mississippi’s law is on hold, other colleges and universities continue to scale back DEI efforts. Campus Reform recently reported that Oregon State University eliminated two DEI programs amid mounting federal scrutiny.

Campus Reform contacted the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.