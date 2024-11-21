Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry calls out LSU prof who told Trump voting students they must 'prove' themselves by how they 'treat other people'

Photo taken from Louisiana governor's website.

Republican Louisiana governor Jeff Landry recently criticized a professor at Louisiana State University who spoke out against voting for President-elect Donald Trump in his class.

Landry shared the video on Nov. 17 on his Instagram, showing law professor Nicholas Bryner addressing his class.

Bryner said: “If you voted for Trump and your rationale for voting for Trump [is] that you don’t like him personally but that you like his policies–I’ll just say that it’s on you to prove that by the way you conduct yourself and by the way that you treat other people around you.”

He continued: “Because I will say that I hear a lot about how groups of people in the law school, particularly black students, don’t feel comfortable in the law school, don’t feel welcome here, and so I want you all to think a little bit about why that is.”

“I don’t know if anybody falls in that category, but if you voted for Trump on the idea that you don’t like him personally but that you like his policies, I just want you to think about the message that that sends to other people and how you can prove that by treating other people in a way that matches that sentence,” he concluded.

Landry condemned Bryner’s comments, writing in his Instagram post: “This professor has defied the 76 million Americans who voted for President @realdonaldtrump - to silence and belittle those in his class who voted for our next president. This is not the kind of behavior we want at @LSU and our universities.”

Several professors have shown strong reactions to Trump’s victory in other institutions of higher education.

On Nov. 7, Professor Tae Yang Kwak of Ramapo College in New Jersey wrote on Facebook: “Every White majority Trump voter and every internally colonized non-White Trump voter is dead to me now.” A Ramapo spokesperson criticized Kwak’s comments, telling Campus Reform: “We are deeply concerned about the potential impact these posts may have on our campus community, including the learning environment.”

Following Campus Reform’s reporting, Kwak edited his original post to acknowledge the story and wrote sarcastically: “It’s a good thing conservatives don’t believe in #CancelCulture.”

A professor from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio also expressed dismay over Trump’s election victory, calling Election Day a “Day of Dissapointment [sic],” and sending students an email saying: “For those of you dispirited by the choices of the people of the United States: Rest today, be ready to continue the struggle.”

Campus Reform has reached out to LSU, Gov. Landry, and Professor Bryner for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.