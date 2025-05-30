Northwestern SJP chapter urges students to “destroy amerika” in controversial pamphlet

The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at Northwestern University recently held a training session that urged students to “destroy Amerika.”

The anti-Israel group distributed a pamphlet featuring a quote from an official within terrorist organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). According to The Washington Free Beacon, it called for students to “build an Intifada” to “destroy Amerika.”

“A message to the student intifada: Let us not dialogue with our persecutors,” the pamphlet continued. “In the words of Ghassan Kanafani, we must reject the ‘conversation between the sword and the neck.’”

The Northwestern SJP chapter also recently organized an “All out for Palestine” protest in response to what it described as “genocide” and exploitation.”

In the advertisement for the protest, the group advised students to “BRING NOISEMAKERS,” including “pots and pans.”

Campus Reform previously reported that, earlier this month, the Trump administration froze nearly $800 million in federal funding to Northwestern following a federal investigation into anti-Semitism spreading across its campus.

“It is our hope that Northwestern University will protect the federal civil rights of all of its students, and ensure equal treatment under federal law,” the Coalition Against Anti-Semitism at Northwestern told Campus Reform at the time. “Only sustained, structural reform will ensure that every student can learn in a safe, inclusive environment.”

In response to the funding cuts, the Northwestern SJP group posted to Instagram, “YOU CAN’T APPEASE FASCISTS” and “FREE PALESTINE.”

Following the encampment, the Northwestern administration attempted to respond to incidents of anti-Semitism by imposing mandatory anti-Semitism training.

“There is no room on our campus for antisemitism; there is no room for Islamophobia; there is no room for racism and other forms of identity-based hate,” the school’s president, Michael Schill, stated. “Northwestern will not tolerate behavior or speech that harms members of our community.”

Last fall, Northwestern suspended a professor, Steven Thrasher, for participating in an anti-Israel encampment at the school.

Thrasher had previously written shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel, “White supremacy and settler colonialism can NOT kill, maim and steal for decades (or even centuries) via genocidal violence and then expect patience and peace.”

Campus Reform reached out to Northwestern University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.