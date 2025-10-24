University of Washington still requires ‘diversity statements’ for wide range of positions

The University of Washington in Seattle requires applicants for many faculty positions across multiple departments to submit “diversity statements” to be considered for the job.

As of this month, the positions are offered across the university, including at the College of Education, School of Medicine, School of Law, School of Public Policy, and others.

A part-time position for “Professor of Practice - Civic Technology” at the Evans School of Public Policy and Governance mandates applicants to submit a “statement noting how their teaching and service have the potential to support the Evans School’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The web page for the position links to the Evans School’s “Commitment to Anti-Racism,” which states that “the fields of higher education, public policy, and public management have caused and continue to cause harm by perpetuating systemic racism and other forms of oppression.”

Similarly, a College of Education position for “Assistant or Associate Professor of School Psychology” demands a diversity statement, “describing your identity, positionality, experience and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion” and “how your work will further the College of Education’s commitment to racial equity and social justice.”

The College of Education is also seeking applications for an “Assistant Teaching Professor of Equity in Early Learning.” The role requests a one-page diversity statement, explaining how the applicant will advance the college’s “commitment to racial equity and social justice.”

Additionally, applicants for an “Assistant, Associate or Full Professor of Clinical Practice” at the School of Medicine, “Assistant Professor, Tenure Track, in Informatics” at the Information School, and a tenured professor position at the School of Law must submit diversity statements.

Applicants for an assistant professor position on the tenure track and the Director of the Technology Law and Public Policy Clinic must submit a “statement of past and planned contributions to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).”

A national review of academic job positions from Heterodox Academy in July found that 22.3 percent of faculty positions at American universities required DEI statements.

The report notes that even in states where diversity statements have been banned, public institutions often request “applicants to give DEI-related information in cover letters, teaching philosophies, and other application materials.”

Despite their persistence, many institutions have abandoned the practice of using diversity statements to vet applicants in recent years. The University of California System and the University of Utah are among institutions that no longer mandate them in faculty hiring.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Washington for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.