10 schools will receive $250k each to create 'systemic change' supporting certain minority groups in STEM

A nonprofit with an endowment of $2 billion has selected 10 universities as recipients of funding to “remove entrenched barriers” for certain racial minorities in the STEM fields.

On Jan. 11, the New York City-based Alfred P. Sloan Foundation announced the recipients of a $2.5 million initiative for schools to attain “systemic change” in their doctoral STEM programs by making them more “equitable and diverse.”

The funding will be utilized to reform programs that currently “disproportionately burden Black, Indigenous, and Latina/o/e individuals in graduate education” in an effort to “improve student outcomes, and create educational environments that are more effective and equitable for all,” according to a press release.

The Sloan Foundation has bestowed a $250,000 seed grant upon 10 public universities to support the initiative. In addition to the funding, the foundation will support the institutions to partner with the Equity in Graduate Education Consortium, a program aimed at promoting “racial equity” in graduate schools.

“Applications for funding were assessed for the quality of planned activities, the breadth of participating departments on campus, and the depth of institutional commitment to identifying and addressing systemic barriers to success in graduate education,” Sloan also said in its press release.

Selected recipients include schools with multi-billion dollar endowments like the University of Wisconsin—Madison, University of Pittsburgh, University of California, Berkeley, and Ohio State University.

“The grant itself seems to go against their slogan of equity for all,” Danny Phillip, the Turning Point USA president at Ohio State, told Campus Reform.

“It’s astounding that these universities are awarding students based solely on melanin content instead of merit,” he added. “Merit should dictate acceptances in everything, but especially education. The grant wants to fix ‘racism’ by being racist. This is no different than affirmative action.”

After the existing Sloan grant period, which lasts a two-year duration, an additional four-year grant for $1.4 million to supply scholarships to “underrepresented” students will be available for eligible universities to “lay the foundations for success” in their respective doctorate STEM programs.

As of 2022, the Sloan Foundation held an endowment of approximately $2 billion. The nonprofit has an entire web page detailing its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, noting that “while our commitment to equity in science has been longstanding, it is incumbent upon us now to make that commitment explicit and public.”

Campus Reform has contacted the Sloan Foundation and all university recipients. This article will be updated accordingly.