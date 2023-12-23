2023 Campus Jew-hatred: A year in photos
Campus Reform captured exclusive images of pro-Hamas demonstrations around the country, including 'vigils' for the 'martyrs' that attacked Israeli civilians.
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: These students ‘justified’ murder, rape of Jews
Students at California State University Long Beach rallied Tuesday in support of the recent Hamas attacks against Israel, which left hundreds dead, raped, and mutilated.
PHOTOS: Students hold ‘vigils’ for Palestinian ‘martyrs’ as they demand universities cut ties with Israel
Students at several universities held vigils for “Palestinian martyrs” alongside national “walkout” events organized by National Students for Justice in Palestine. Campus Reform has obtained exclusive photos of some of these events.
PHOTOS: Georgetown students share chips and Oreos at pro-Hamas event
Georgetown University’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter recently held an event to persuade individuals to sign its statement in support of the Palestinian resistance.
NEW PHOTOS: Inside the UW pro-Hamas rally that left Jewish students in tears
Images obtained by Campus Reform reveal an inside look into a University of Washington pro-Hamas rally that made waves on social media after a video circulated showing frightened Jewish students’ reaction to the event.
Display at Illinois university defends ‘Hamas’ for ‘firing rockets’ because Israel is like a ‘rapist’
A “Free Palestine” display at Illinois Wesleyan University features multiple images justifying Hamas “rockets” and compares Israel to a ‘rapist.’
Campus Reform obtained a photo of the display, which among other anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian imagery, features an image of a sign that states: “BLAMING HAMAS FOR FIRING ROCKTS IS LIKE BLAMING A WOMAN FOR PUNCHING HER RAPIST.”